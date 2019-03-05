Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Wilmington - Joan VanOosterhout passed away at the age of 75 on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Joan is survived by her children, Denise Wolownik, Chris VanOosterhout and wife, Heather McKee; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Bret, Bryan, Jack and Rider. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack VanOosterhout, who passed away on June 10, 2010.

Friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, March 9 from 10:00-11:00AM, immediately followed by a Catholic funeral service.

To view a complete obituary for Joan, visit www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
