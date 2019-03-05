|
Joan VanOosterhout
Wilmington - Joan VanOosterhout passed away at the age of 75 on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Joan is survived by her children, Denise Wolownik, Chris VanOosterhout and wife, Heather McKee; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Bret, Bryan, Jack and Rider. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack VanOosterhout, who passed away on June 10, 2010.
Friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, March 9 from 10:00-11:00AM, immediately followed by a Catholic funeral service.
To view a complete obituary for Joan, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019