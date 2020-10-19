Joan Wanda Haass
Newark, DE - Joan Wanda Haass, age 79, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 31, 1941 in Milford, DE to the late Lawrence Owens and Clara "Cookie" (Draper) Robinson.
Joan was employed by Wilmington Trust for thirty-two years. Her career started working the night shift as a key punch operator, then moved on to the Newport Branch as a banking and loan officer for many years. Joan ultimately served as Vice President and Branch Manager at various Wilmington Trust branches throughout New Castle County before retiring in 1998 with her husband, Ron, to jointly care for their parents.
Joan was a member of the Peniel United Methodist Church in Newport, DE for twenty-eight years serving as a Sunday school teacher early on. She was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Newark, DE for sixteen years as well.
Joan devoted her life to her family, she took great joy in watching the kids, attending all of their milestone celebrations and was always the happiest with a baby in her arms. She hosted weekly Sunday dinners and holiday gatherings with her family, enjoying every minute of time spent with them. Joan loved going to the beach and spending time in Rehoboth and the Outer Banks for the multi-generational family vacations she organized. Joan also enjoyed the annual trips planned with her sisters. Joan wintered many years in the Florida Keys enjoying the warm sun-shine. Her grandchildren always called her "Mom-mom Tractor" and will miss her dearly.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband of sixty years, Ronald Haass; three children: Barbara McCollum, Sharon Godwin (Dale), and Jennifer Scully (Thomas); seven grandchildren: Shane and Shannon McCollum, Matthew Godwin (Amanda), Meghan Shellem (Darren), and Brian, Shaun, and Callie McCollum; ten great grandchildren: Barry, Gianna, Jack, Sean, Nicholas, Kins-ley, Kamryn, Alyana, Remy and Cash; three siblings: Doris Uhde, Beverly Midgett, and Mark Robinson ( Janet); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Sean McCollum; sister, Polly Gregory and two brothers-in-law: Charles Gregory and Walter Uhde.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 526 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711. Services will be held pri-vately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Delaware Hospice" and sent in care of the funeral home, R.T. Foard and Jones, Inc., 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com
.