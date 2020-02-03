|
|
Joann Carlin Taylor
Wilmington - Joann Carlin Taylor, 89 years young, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Daughter of the late Anna (McGonigle) and Joseph A. Carlin, Joann was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline Academy. After 20 years as a homemaker, she joined the workforce as a medical transcriptionist for the VA Hospital (19 years), followed by St. Francis Hospital (9 years), retiring in 1998. Joann was a member of St. John the Beloved Church. Her favorite past times included music, reading, art and nature. Joann enjoyed get-togethers with her cousins and her Ursuline Alumnae friends.
Joann is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Taylor Casey, Carol E. Taylor, Anne Taylor Hudson and Colleen A. Taylor, all of Wilmington; her son and his wife, Thomas D. and Diane Taylor of Altoona, PA; her grandchildren, Kelly Hudson-Serpico and husband Matt, Jake Hudson and Sharon M. Casey and her great-grandson, Braedon Casey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 7th, at 12 noon at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either the Mary, Mother of Hope House, 1103 West 8th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805, or to the Swank Memory Care Center, 501 West 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be sent to MealeyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020