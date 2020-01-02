Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Joann Godwin Stevens Obituary
Joann Godwin Stevens

Wilmington - Joann Godwin Stevens passed away peacefully on December 31, surrounded by her loving family. A Wilmington native, Joann grew up in Richardson Park and attended Henry C. Conrad High School, Class of 1949. Joann retired from the State of Delaware, where she worked as a baker in the Red Clay School District. She was an incredible homemaker, and also enjoyed crafts, summers at the beach and time with her family. She was a lifelong member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church.

Joann was predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Alice Godwin; brother, Thomas Godwin; sister, Patricia Adair; and her husband, Joseph F. Stevens, Sr. She survived by her son, Joseph F. Stevens, Jr. (Darrell); her daughters, JoEllen Azzolini (John), Joette L. Bosch (John); her grandchildren, Brent and Kyle Stevens, Andrea Knight (Lennon), Justin Brindle (Jenny), George and Emily Bosch; and great-grandchildren, Cooper and Violet Stevens and Kansas Brindle.

A celebration of Joann's life will be held at 10:30 on Monday, January 6 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808). Friends and family may call beginning at 9:30. Interment at Gracelawn Cemetery will follow. Condolences may be sent online via mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
