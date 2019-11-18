|
JoAnn Kyritsis-Crossan
Clayton - JoAnn Kyritsis-Crossan, age 86, of Clayton, DE passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 15, 2019.
She was born on February 22, 1933, in Wilmington, DE and grew up in the same city on Kirkwood St. prior to her marriage. She attended Wilmington high school. Worked as a telephone operator at Bell Atlantic where she met her husband Joseph Kyritsis. After raising three children; Robin, Marianne and Andy, and while raising granddaughter; Lanie, she returned to work for the Newark school District as a secretary in the administration office. She then went on to work as a secretary for Sally Hoover physical therapy and after receiving her certification in legal and medical issues was quickly promoted to administrator of the 3 offices before retiring.
She was a Girl Scout leader and softball coach, enjoyed watching baseball, traveling with her granddaughter; Lanie, loved to needlepoint, was an excellent writer and reading was her passion. She loved spending time with her family and friends but most of all being a mother and grandmother. She was a city girl at heart but moved to the country to live with her daughter; Marianne and son-in-law; Kenny in her last several years and enjoyed watching everything nature had to offer.
Preceded in death by her parents; Anna Ernst Crossan and Joseph B Crossan Brothers;Joseph Crossan, Lee Crossan, Harry Kresge and Ernest Kresge, sister; Beulah Crossan-Jones, son; Robin J Thomas and grandson; Niko Kyritsis.
Survived by the father of her children; Joseph Kyritsis, daughter; Marianne Stewart and son-in-law Kenneth Stewart, son; Andrew Kyritsis, granddaughter; Lanie Thomas-Bailey, grandsons; Maxx Kyritsis, Jay Thomas, Chris Stewart and Brian Stewart and great grand children; Brandon Stewart & Alexandria Hoke and 7 great, great grandchildren.
She will be missed by many.
Please consider a donation in her memory to the American diabetes foundation.
Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 22 North Union St, Smyrna, DE. Visitation will be held 11am-12pm and service will begin at 12pm.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019