Joann Marie Cates
New Castle - Joann Marie Cates, age 87, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
All services will be held privately.
In memory of Joann's love for animals, contributions in her memory may be made to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.