JoAnn Winfield Coleman
Wilmington - The beautiful JoAnn Winfield Coleman, age 65, of Wilmington DE departed this life peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by family.
JoAnn is survived by 4 adored children; Vernon Williams, Gerald Wilmore Jr, Henry Wilmore (Kristen), and Cheree Wilmore; 3 sisters;12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and an abundance of family and friends.
Family and friends are welcome to attend services on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mother Uame Church, 701 E 5th St, Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 9am-11am. Service at 11am.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019