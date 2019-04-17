Services
Mother Union Ame Church
701 E 5th St
Wilmington, DE 19801
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E 5th St
Wilmington, DE
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mother UAME Church
701 E 5th St
Wilmington, DE
JoAnn Winfield Coleman Obituary
JoAnn Winfield Coleman

Wilmington - The beautiful JoAnn Winfield Coleman, age 65, of Wilmington DE departed this life peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by family.

JoAnn is survived by 4 adored children; Vernon Williams, Gerald Wilmore Jr, Henry Wilmore (Kristen), and Cheree Wilmore; 3 sisters;12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and an abundance of family and friends.

Family and friends are welcome to attend services on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mother Uame Church, 701 E 5th St, Wilmington, DE. Viewing from 9am-11am. Service at 11am.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
