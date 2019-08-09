|
Joanna R. Schwartz
Wilmington, DE - Joanna R. Schwartz passed away on August 6, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Lankenau Hospital in 1955 with her RN. She received her Bachelors of Science from West Chester University in 1969. She was the school nurse at Hanby Jr. High in the Brandywine School District until she retired in 1996. She was married for 61 years to the late Reverend Joseph W. Schwartz. She is survived by her children: Sue Schneider, Jan Romano (William), Paula Holloway (Ray), and Peter Schwartz (Marie); 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Joanna was a breast cancer survivor. The family suggests charitable contributions in memory of Joanna be made to breast cancer research or the . To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019