Joanna Wenix McCready "Joan"
Pueblo, CO - Joanna Wenix McCready "Joan", 88 passed away peacefully in Pueblo, CO surrounded by her family.
Joan joined the Air Force where she met her future husband Jim Mc Cready, while stationed in San Antonio, TX. They were both honorably discharged and came to Wilmington, DE. She operated McCready's Royal Bouquet Shop with her husband, Jim for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James F. McCready in 2005 and her son, Franklin McCready in 2000.
Joan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James J. and Frances McCready of Pueblo, CO; her, grandchildren Lauren, Gina, Jamie, Matt, and James.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October, 23, 2020 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St Paul's Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com