1/
Joanna Wenix "Joan" McCready
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanna Wenix McCready "Joan"

Pueblo, CO - Joanna Wenix McCready "Joan", 88 passed away peacefully in Pueblo, CO surrounded by her family.

Joan joined the Air Force where she met her future husband Jim Mc Cready, while stationed in San Antonio, TX. They were both honorably discharged and came to Wilmington, DE. She operated McCready's Royal Bouquet Shop with her husband, Jim for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James F. McCready in 2005 and her son, Franklin McCready in 2000.

Joan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James J. and Frances McCready of Pueblo, CO; her, grandchildren Lauren, Gina, Jamie, Matt, and James.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October, 23, 2020 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St Paul's Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved