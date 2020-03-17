|
Joanne Argoe
Joanne Argoe, 78, a lifelong resident of Middletown, passed away peacefully at the home of her nephew, Tim and Teri Argoe on March 16, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Forest Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donating to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue. Donations can be made online at https://www.gentlegiantsdrafthorserescue.org/donate.
To view obituary visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020