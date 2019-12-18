|
Joanne Barbara Kosseck
Wilmington - Joanne Barbara Kossek, 70, of Wilmington Delaware, peacefully departed her loved ones, on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 17th. She is joining her parents James and Elizabeth (Bonk) Dorsey in heaven with our Lord. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James Kossek, and her beloved cats.
A woman of great faith and generosity, her listening ear and ability to connect with people, made her an incredible wife, sister, daughter, aunt, foster mom and friend to many.
Joanne grew up in Wilmington and attended Saint Thomas and Saint Elizabeth Catholic Schools, and worked for the Medical Center of DE. She was an active member of Church of the Holy Child Catholic Church in Wilmington.
She will be remembered for her love of music, (including opera, her sweet singing voice, her outreach to the cats in her community, her gentle understanding & extension of friendship to people in crisis. Adored and respected by so many, she will be missed incredibly.
She is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Libby) and her husband James Neal and their children Theresa Quezada, Susan Reed, Kelly Deblois, and Ashley Neal.
Also surviving are her brother James Dorsey and his daughter, Valerie Rhoades, as well as three great nieces and one great nephew. Joanne will be sadly missed by the Kossek Family, brother in-laws Frank and Joseph and their respective wives and children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd. Wilmington 19810. A viewing will be from 9:00AM to 10:30 AM immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Wilmington, DE. Flowers are welcomed or donations to Delaware Hospice or Forgotten Cats. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreyandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019