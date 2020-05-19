Joanne Basquill
Middletown - Joanne Basquill, age 86, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of Delaware County, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
A public service will be held at a later date.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Middletown - Joanne Basquill, age 86, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of Delaware County, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
A public service will be held at a later date.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-368-9500
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2020.