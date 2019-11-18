|
Joanne Cassidy Tumulty
Wilmington - Joanne, age 78, was peacefully called home, while surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov 16, 2019.
Joanne was the beloved matriarch of a very large family. She especially enjoyed the holidays and spending time with her family.
She was a longtime member of the NCC Irish Society and Stapler Club. She loved to travel with her friends.
Joanne is survived by her children, Theresa Mills, Christopher, Cynthia Bradford, Jacqueline & David Bader, Timothy & Laurie, Jerald, and Corey; 20 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace Murphy, Kathryn Cassidy, Rosemary & Paul Logan; sister-in-law, Maryanne Cassidy and her beloved dog, Declan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Nov 21 at 11:00am at St. Catherine of Sienna R.C. Church, 2503 Centerville Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. Friends may call at the church from 9:30am-11:00am. Interment will follow mass at Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019