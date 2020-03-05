Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Pike Creek, DE
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Pike Creek, DE
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Joanne E. Hale


1939 - 2020
Joanne E. Hale Obituary
Joanne E. Hale

Wilmington, DE - Joanne E. (Schofield) Hale, 80, peacefully passed away while surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Joanne was born in Wilmington on August 5, 1939, the oldest child of the late John and Margerita (Craven) Schofield. A graduate of A. I. DuPont High School, she attended the University of Delaware, was a loving homemaker and was employed with Professional Associates for nearly 20 years. For the last 13 years, Joanne was a happy resident of Paladin Club, where she enjoyed socializing and working, especially Bingo, at the Paladin Sports Club. Joanne loved being with her family, and was exceptionally close with her granddaughter, Ashlee, and could always be found cheering at her many sporting events.

Her husband of 38 years, Lawrence E. Hale, Sr. passed away on May 11, 1998. Sadly, she was also predeceased by her son, Larry Hale, Jr., who passed away on December 1, 2014.

Joanne will be dearly missed by her son, Charles "Chet" Hale and wife, Michele; her grandchildren, Ashlee, Lindsay, Tyler; her beloved kitty, Thai; her brother, John Schofield (Karen); her sisters, Marie Mulvena (Michael), Marge Brown (Ron) and Jean Moffett (Joe); her sisters-in-law, Marge Stewart (the late Richard) and Frances Marshall (Al); several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, March 9 from 9:30-11:00AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joanne may be made to the , 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720 ().

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
