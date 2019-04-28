|
JoAnne Emlyn Joyner
Dover - JoAnne Emlyn Joyner passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on April 17, 2019. Mrs. Joyner was born June 22, 1938 in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen Stanton.
Mrs. Joyner graduated from Clarks Summit Abington High School in 1956. She attended Delaware Technical and Community College majoring in Accounting.
In 1963, she moved to Dover with her family. She helped establish Emlyn Construction Company in 1977. As the President and owner of Emlyn Construction Company, she worked as the office administrator for over 24 years. She also served part-time as a bookkeeper for Simpson Lumber Company.
Mrs. Joyner was a Master Gardner for over 30 years, serving on the Board of Directors. She was very active in all the Master Gardner committees and chaired the very important helpline for several years. She was also a judge at the Delaware State Fair. She was a member of The First State Financier's Stock Club.
She volunteered for many organizations, including as a chaperone for the Fresh Air Fund and as a driver for Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church for over 40 years and served as a member of the Finance committee.
Mrs. Joyner loved to travel and did so at every opportunity with family and friends. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles and antiquing. She looked forward to playing cards every week with her close friends. She was an avid theater lover and enjoyed attending lectures and seeing movies with family and friends. Her memory of names was amazing and she was always a sensible voice in controversial discussions.
She was always supportive of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in their sporting events and extracurricular activities, traveling from one end of the state to the other and sometimes beyond.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Joyner, her sister Roberta Hyde, a granddaughter Cathryn "Katie" Barnes and a daughter-in-law, Nichola Joyner.
Mrs. Joyner is survived by five children, Robert Joyner and his wife Tina of Dover, David Joyner of Brooklyn, N.Y., Tina Barnes and her husband Thomas of Dover, Eric Joyner and his wife Jen of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Heidi Russum and her husband Dennis of Felton, 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Jim (and Sharon) Joyner of Virginia Beach, VA, sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Joyner of Dallas, TX, brother-in-law Fred Hyde of Pocatello, ID.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. Friends may visit with the family starting at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shepherds Place 1362 S. Governors Ave., Dover, DE 19904.Condolences may be sent via :
www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019