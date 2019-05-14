|
Joanne F. Del Collo Whittaker Petruccelli
Wilmington - Today we celebrated the life of one magnificent lady, our mom, Joanne F. Del Collo Whittaker Petruccelli who departed this life on May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at 85 years young.
Joanne was born in Wilmington to the late Michael and Kathryn Del Collo. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School and was still meeting for lunch with those friends until her passing.
Joanne was a lifelong learner and loved all things relating to history. She was a travel agent for over 25 years and she and her late husband Tony traveled the world from riding camels in Egypt to visiting museums in Russia.
Never one to sit still, I believe she said something about no moss growing, she started another career after retirement as a product demonstrator and was still working at the time of her passing. She had been part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for over 20 years and was a season ticket holder at the DuPont Playhouse and Delaware Theater Company for as long as we can remember. She volunteered at the Salvation Army and many other organizations.
But nothing out trumped her family. She was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. Raising 4 rambunctious kids as a single mother was just one of her extraordinary talents and boy are we going to miss her.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 30 years, Antonio Petruccelli, her sister Delores Galloway, brother-in-law William Galloway and her brother, James Del Collo. She is survived by her children, Diane L. Gatelein, William J. Whittaker and his wife Cristen, James Whitaker and Kevin Whittaker, as well as here loving grandchildren Amy, Joshua, Samatha, Cori, Evan, Devin and Sydney and great-grandson Jett. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Susan Yeatman, Joanna Wilcox, Anthony Petruccelli and Michael Petruccelli, her ever loving brother, Michael DelCollo, sister-in-law Elizabeth Del Collo and all her nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors in the ICU at St. Francis Hospital who took extraordinary care of our mom when she needed it most.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Cathedral Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019