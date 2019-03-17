|
|
Joanne Fraley (Chervenak)
- - Joanne Fraley (Chervenak) passed away, peacefully, in her sleep on March 14th.
Joanne was a wonderful mother, loving grandmother, a great sister, and sweet aunt & friend to all that knew her.
She is survived by her daughter Lori, son Anthony, and granddaughter Brandy, sisters Patricia Mombro, Kathy Vaul, Debbie Ganassi (Joe). She's preceded in death by daughter Christine Christine Fraley; mother Hedwig Chervenak; and sister Phyllis Hewett and Bobbie Sporel.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 20th 2019, 6pm-8pm at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Burial will be private.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019