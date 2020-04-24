|
Joanne Frances Manley
Wilmington
Joanne F. Manley, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born in Mendel Hall, PA, Joanne was the daughter of the late Reno Joseph and Pearl (Culley) Stephano. She graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 1951. Joanne was a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, where she organized the Christmas Bazaars and helped cook the food for Bingo in years past.
Joanne had a creative mind with many outlets. She used this talent to show her love for those she cherished most -- her family. Every meal had to be at her house, had to be big, and had to be full of flavor. Birthdays, communions, and graduations meant special cakes with names and designs in the frosting. Every holiday called for a new floral arrangement. Every Christmas, her house exploded with decorations and the ceramic creches she made herself.
Joanne was also fond of travel at home and abroad. She craved new experiences. In her final months, she said on harder days she pushed through by closing her eyes and remembering everywhere she had been. She said she could still feel ocean breezes. She could still taste every German pastry she sampled. And she could still feel the Irish soil between her fingers.
Joanne was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, David J. Manley, Sr. She is survived by her children, Catherine Urban (Michael), David J. Manley, Jr. (Cecilia), Donald Manley (Lisa), and Donna Eoppolo (Thomas); her eleven grandchildren; her three great-grandchildren; her brother, William Stephano; her sister-in-law, Barbara Gestwick; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
