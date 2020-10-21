1/1
Joanne I. Dryden
Joanne I. Dryden

Wilmington - Joanne I. Dryden, age 79, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, and is now resting peacefully with the Lord. Joanne was a valued employee of Cigna and retired after more than 30 years of dedicated service. She and her husband were devoted to each other and had a love that was unmatched. Joanne was a loving mom and mom-mom who cherished all the times the family was together. They made many memories together camping and traveling to FL. She enjoyed Bluegrass music and was a skilled bass player. Joanne will be deeply missed.

Joanne was survived by her loving husband, James Dryden, Jr. who passed away the day after her death. She is also survived by her children: Beth Enos, Niki Panos Frederick (Kenny), Donna Dryden (Kurt), James J. Dryden (Melinda), and Dana Cook (Dale) Denise Zielinski (Lenny),; grandchildren: Jessica, David, Joseph, Matthew, VJ, Madison, Logan, Joanna, and Samantha; and brother, Francis Wojnisz (Barbara). She was preceded in death by her parents, Sigmund and Wanda Wojnisz.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5:30-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Joanne's life at 7 PM. Burial will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10 AM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
