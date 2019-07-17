|
Joanne "Trixie" Jones
Bear - Joanne "Trixie" Jones passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after a long illness.
Joanne was born in Wilmington, Delaware on May 16, 1939. She graduated from Wilmington High in 1957, and married her first husband, Clint "Reb" Howard that same year. They shared three children, Richard, Linda & Terry. In 1969, Joanne married her 2nd husband, Bobby Leonard, who shared twin daughters, Cathy & Carol. She worked for Sears as a credit analyst for many years, later became a bank teller for several banks, then retired from Delaware Park as a supervisor.
It wasn't until much later in life that Joanne found her soulmate and the love of her life, Jim Jones, who she married in 2006. They shared love and happiness for the next thirteen years. Joanne & Jim loved the casinos and loved to travel to Naples, Florida every year. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Joanne knew what a kind and caring lady she was. During her illness, her physicians and members of her medical team would express what a sweet and kind lady she was; always patient and kind. Joanne will always be known for her love of Elvis Presley, the slot machines, and dancing. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Joanne was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Robinson, mother, Carmella DiBatista Cone, and step father, John Cone. She is survived by her husband, Jim Jones, sister, Bernice Bailey, and children, Theresa Vreken (Kevin), Cathy Marquardt, Carol Wangen, Richard Howard (Tammy), and Linda Mayhorn (Teddy). Joanne is also survived by 13 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:30 to 12:00 at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchman's Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service and celebration of Joanne's life will take place at noon. Interment will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019