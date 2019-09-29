|
Joanne Lucy Brunori
Newark - Joanne Lucy Brunori, 82, of Newark, Delaware passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1937 into the large family of the late Anthony and Mary (Koury) Francis of Scranton, PA.
Joanne served as the vice-president of the local USWA Union for many years. She was an avid bingo and lottery ticket fan, and enjoyed the opportunity to get rich quickly at Delaware Park and Atlantic City. She loved gardening and was an extremely talented cook and baker. Joanne truly loved life, and showed it with her larger than life personality. A strong and nurturing person, Joanne never ceased to generously give her love, time and most importantly, her honest opinion and advice. She possessed a sharp and unique sense of humor, as well as a deep determination to keep moving forward, even on those difficult days.
Joanne will be dearly missed by her husband of 63 years, John Brunori; her sons, Patrick and John; her granddaughters, with whom she shared a special bond, Rosana Allen and Jacqueline Ann Brunori.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Charles, Joseph, Rhoda, Genevieve, Josephine, Rose, Charlotte and Lorraine.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, October 1 from 4:00-6:00PM. A Catholic funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joanne may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 (https://www.dav.org).
