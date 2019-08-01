Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Prayer Service
Following Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Joanne M. Carpenter


1977 - 2019
Joanne M. Carpenter Obituary
Joanne M. Carpenter

Wilmington, DE - Joanne M. Carpenter, 42, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Born in Okinawa, Japan on January 23, 1977, Joanne was a graduate of Delcastle High School and attended the University of Delaware. She was a loving daughter and sister, and a devoted mother.

She was predeceased by her father, Robert A. Carpenter.

Joanne will be dearly missed by her children, Jacob Coll and Phoebe Scholl; her mother, Chong Hui Carpenter; her brother, Anthony Carpenter, his wife, Lissa and their son, Bobby; her sister, Elizabeth McClure and her sons, Chris, Nicholas and Matthew.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Saturday, August 3 from 10:00-11:00AM, immediately followed by a prayer service. Interment will be held privately.

Published in The News Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
