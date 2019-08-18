Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
901 N. DuPont
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
901 N. DuPont
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Milowicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne M. Milowicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne M. Milowicki Obituary
Joanne M. Milowicki

Middletown - On the morning of August 15, 2019, Joanne M. Milowicki passed away peacefully at Serenity Gardens in Middletown, De.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Milowicki, and her parents, Samuel & Mary(Nigro) Moralis as well as her sister Mary(Moralis) O'Neill.

She is survived by her nephew, James D. O'Neill lll (Denise), her nieces ,Valerie Gallagher(Bruce) & Shannon O'Neill(Joseph) & her great nephews Zachary Taylor & Lucas Gallagher.

Joanne loved entertaining family & friends. She was an avid bowler earning several trophies as well as serving as her leagues treasurer. Most of her adult life she spent caring for her widowed mother.

A special thanks to Heather Bressi & her wonderful staff at Serenity Gardens for their caring & compassionate care of Joanne over the past 26 months.

Relatives & friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont Dt., Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the church from 10am-12 noon. Burial will be at Cathedral Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Serenity Gardens, 207 Ruth Dr., Middletown, De. 19709.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

302-658-9095
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now