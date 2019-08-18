|
Joanne M. Milowicki
Middletown - On the morning of August 15, 2019, Joanne M. Milowicki passed away peacefully at Serenity Gardens in Middletown, De.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Milowicki, and her parents, Samuel & Mary(Nigro) Moralis as well as her sister Mary(Moralis) O'Neill.
She is survived by her nephew, James D. O'Neill lll (Denise), her nieces ,Valerie Gallagher(Bruce) & Shannon O'Neill(Joseph) & her great nephews Zachary Taylor & Lucas Gallagher.
Joanne loved entertaining family & friends. She was an avid bowler earning several trophies as well as serving as her leagues treasurer. Most of her adult life she spent caring for her widowed mother.
A special thanks to Heather Bressi & her wonderful staff at Serenity Gardens for their caring & compassionate care of Joanne over the past 26 months.
Relatives & friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont Dt., Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the church from 10am-12 noon. Burial will be at Cathedral Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Serenity Gardens, 207 Ruth Dr., Middletown, De. 19709.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
302-658-9095
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019