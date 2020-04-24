|
Joanne Patricia Wooldridge
Newark - Joanne Patricia Wooldridge, age 68, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020,
Born in Buffalo, NY on March 20, 1952, she was a daughter of Jack Richard and the late Gladys Norma (Carson) Hendricks. Joanne enjoyed caring for children and previously ran a home day care. She was always concerned about others and offered a helping hand when she could. In her spare time, Joanne enjoyed going on trips to the beach. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and cherished time spent with them. Joanne will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Robert Edward "Bob" Wooldridge; sons, Rob (Mandee), Jeff (Jenna) and Steve (Sarah); siblings, Jerry Hendricks (Barbara), Jimmy Hendricks (Jennifer) and Susie Nagle (Mike); 7 grandsons; and 1 granddaughter.
All services will be held privately.
