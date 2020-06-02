Joanne R. MicallefWilmington - Joanne Veronica (Rigney) Micallef, age 87, of North Wilmington, entered Eternal Life on May 28, 2020. Her loving husband of 45 years, Gerald A Micallef, died in 1999, and was likely waiting patiently to be reunited "with his bride".Born in 1932, Joanne was a middle child of 10 children, and a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend. Gentle and kind, thoughtful and supportive, Family was her vocation in life, while at the same time; Faith in God was her priority. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1950, with the Serviam tradition in her heart, and remained close to many of her classmates for 70 years. She and her husband started their family in "faraway" Seaford, DE in 1955 and returned to the Wilmington area shortly thereafter.She was an active member of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church for the past 28 years, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Money Counting Team, Old Cemetery Records-Update Committee, and "7AM Daily Mass Group". Previously, she was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and St Mary Magdalen Catholic Churches, serving for four decades in various volunteer positions and parish activities.Coming from a family blessed with eight Priests and one Nun gave Joanne a unique perspective as an avid volunteer for the Diocese of Wilmington. She served on the Diocesan Vocations Guild, Our Lady Queen of Peace Diocesan Statue Committee, and the Former Diocesan Mothers Guild. She was a devoted member of the Secular Franciscan Order for over 58 years, having been professed in 1962. For more than 35 years, she was a member of the Order's San Damiano Fraternity in Wilmington, where she served in different offices on the Fraternity Council and actively promoted apostolic works. Throughout her travels, domestic and abroad, Joanne was always eager to visit a new local Catholic Church, in which to respectfully make three wishes.Survivors include her four children: Amy Jacoby and husband, Thomas, of North Wilmington; Julie Baron and husband, Michael, of Austin, TX; Joseph Micallef and wife, Louise, of Chevy Chase, MD; Jane Klinger and husband, Karl, of Centreville, DE; 10 Grandchildren: Joseph Jacoby and wife, Alyssa; Andrew, Zachary and Ryan Baron; Jack and Sarah Micallef; Amelia, Noelle, Forrest and Corinne Klinger; and Great-Granddaughter, Sloane Jacoby. Other survivors include brother, Joseph Rigney of Naples, FL; sister, Veronica Hurst of North Wilmington; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and their children, all of whom Joanne cherished. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her dear parents, James and Amelia (Tocik) Rigney and 7 treasured siblings; Mary (Green), Lawrence, James Jr, Bernard OSFS, Andrew, John, and Ann.A private Burial Rite for Joanne was held at St Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Cemetery on June 2. Plans for a Mass of Christian Burial were thwarted by the 2020 pandemic.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Joanne's memory to: Sisters of the Visitation of Holy Mary, Visitation Monastery, P.O. Box 432, Tyringham, MA 01264 … AND/OR … Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Rd Newark, DE 19713.