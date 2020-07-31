1/1
Joanne Snyder
1930 - 2020
Joanne Snyder

Glen Mills - Joanne (Eslinger) Snyder, 90, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Born in February of 1930 in Wilmington, Delaware, to Caleb and Antoinette Eslinger, she grew up on 18th Street with two sisters, Ernie and Eileen. The trio loved to sing together, and during the war, they would entertain wounded soldiers as The Stair Step Sisters and The Debs of Rhythm. After graduation from Alexis I. duPont High School, she worked for the telephone company as a draftsman until her marriage to George F. Snyder. The couple moved to Johnsons Corner, Pennsylvania, where they established a successful construction company and started a family, later building a home on Ring Road in Chadds Ford, where they remained for many years.

Joanne had a creative spirit and many hobbies, including dance, roller skating, world travel, restoring antiques and studying at University of Delaware's Lifelong Learning Institute, where she took special interest in world religions, philosophy and haiku. Her grandchildren's copious collection of beanies, scarves and sweater vests are evidence of her fondness for knitting and came in handy on their many strolls together at Winterthur, Mt. Cuba and other places throughout the Brandywine Valley that Joanne loved to visit.

She is survived by five of her six children: George, Sharon (Peter), Douglas (Lori), Jill, and Betsy; nine grandchildren: Cary (Bryan), Scott (Lisa), Ashley, Adam (Emily), Matthew (Kyle), Eric (Natalie), Kurt, Lauren (Max) and Jacob; and six great-grandchildren: Quinlan, Hunter, Cabry, Laken, Ursa and Henry. She is predeceased by her sister Ernie and beloved daughter, Debbie McMillan, and was grateful to her son-in-law, David McMillan, for being such a wonderful husband, father and caregiver to Deb.

A great conversationalist, Joanne communicated regularly with her dearest friends—Marie Fisher, Peggy Hood, Gilda Mariani, Lee Reynolds and her sister Eileen, among others—who all meant the world to her.

Her children and grandchildren enjoyed sharing ideas with her and appreciated her modern sensibilities. She understood how much society had shifted over the course of her life and was always open to new ways of thinking. There is no doubt she lived her life marching to the beat of her own drum and found happiness in following her own guidance. Her unique personality will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

To be notified about an upcoming Celebration of Life (to be determined at a later date), please email: celebratejoanne@outlook.com.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
