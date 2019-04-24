Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
82 Possum Park Rd
Newark, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
82 Possum Park Rd
Newark, DE
Joanne T. Holmes Obituary
Joanne T. Holmes

Wilmington - Joanne T. Holmes passed away, suddenly, April 21st, 2019.

Joanne was born in Wilmington DE, to the late Joseph and Marie Nesci on December 16th, 1944.

Joanne will be remembered as the selfless matriarch she was, graciously putting others before herself. She especially delighted in the time spent with her grandchildren, and also enjoyed summer days at Bethany Beach with loved ones. She will also be deeply missed at special holidays, which she made fabulous with her homemade raviolis.

Joanne is survived by her children Philip Holmes (Noelle) and Cheryl Szymanski (Kevin); grandchildren Lauren, Carolyn, Jessica and James; great-grandchild, Tenley Mae; siblings Thomas Nesci (Geraldine Clark), and Marie V. Blackburn (Jesse); and nephew Jay. The family would like to thank Carolyn Boyer for being a good friend and neighbor to Joanne.

A 12noon Mass of Christian Burial will be held April 26th, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 82 Possum Park Rd., Newark, DE 19711. The viewing will begin at 10 am. Interment to follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
