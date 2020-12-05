1/1
Joanne T. Lay
Joanne T. Lay

Wilmington - Joanne Lay died peacefully on December 4, 2020 at Seasons Hospice at the Wilmington Hospital.

She was born in Canandaigua, NY and was brought up by her grandparents in Baptist Hill, NY. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers, Robert Terry, Richard Terry, and John Terry. She graduated from East Bloomfield Central School where she met the love of her life, Henry. After graduating from Brockport State Teacher College, Joanne and Henry were married on June 21, 1952.

She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she met many friends and was involved in numerous church activities. She was always thinking of others, and gave comfort to anyone in need of a gentle show of love. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and reading, but mostly she enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Henry "Hank" Lay; her daughter Terry Guthrie (Andy); her sons, Geoff Lay (Anne Marie) and Chris Lay as well as 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Joanne's life will be held in the spring of 2021. In honor of Joanne's life, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1120 Darley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810 or www.trinitypresby.org.

www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
