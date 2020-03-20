Resources
Joanne C. Vandervort, age 69 of Middletown passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020.

Born in Drexel Hill, PA on December 30, 1950, to William and Marie Vandervort. Joanne grew up in Middletown, DE and has also lived at Manor Care in Pike Creek for the past 10 years. As a resident there she took care of making sure the coffee was made every morning and everyone got their paper.

She is survived by her brother Robert Vandervort and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Interment will be at Green Mount Cemetery in Philadelphia were Joanne will be laid to rest beside her parents. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send condolences.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
