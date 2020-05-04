Joel Johnson
Joel Johnson, 77, of Gainesville, GA, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Joel was born and raised in Woodbury, NJ where he graduated from Woodbury HS. After graduating from Temple University, he moved to Delaware to work for the DuPont Company. Later, he struck out on his own to form Pioneer Scientific, which he ran for 40 years. In 2017, after 52 years in Delaware, he and his wife, Sue, decided to move to Georgia to be close to family. Joel loved driving and showing off his beloved red '57 Chevy Bel Air. Actively involved in the Boy Scout organization during his youth he earned his Eagle Scout. He was a handyman at heart, and found his purpose fixing things for family and friends. Joel's other hobbies included wine making, golf, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Joel is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue; his children, Betsy LeBel (Rob) of Atlanta and Christopher Johnson (Viridiana) of Tucson, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Katie LeBel, John LeBel and Isabella Johnson; and sister, Kathy Dugan. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph C and Marietta Johnson and his sister, Suzanne DiBussolo.
Services and interment will be private. Please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in his memory.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 6, 2020.