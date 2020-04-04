|
Joel L. Vittori, Sr.
Salem - Joel L. Vittori, Sr., 83, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Joel was born on May 6, 1936, the son of John P. and Marie Furci Vittori. He attended Salem City schools through the ninth grade. He was recruited to play football and completed high school at Pennsylvania Military Prep School in Chester, PA. After graduation, Joel attended Kings College in Wilkes Barre, PA, graduating with a degree in Sociology in 1958. In June 1960, Joel married Faith Clemente of Carney's Point.
In 1959, Joel was employed by Pan American World Airways in outside sales and lived in Arlington, VA. As Pan Am's representative, Joel escorted the initial group of the Peace Corps volunteers to Lagos, Nigeria.
In 1963, Joel returned to Salem to join his father in owning and operating Vittori Motor Company (a Chrysler/Dodge dealership). In the late 1960's, Joel worked for Olympic Airways as head of Sales for North America, returning to Vittori Motor Company in 1970. He owned the dealership until 1989 when he sold the business. Joel's love of the travel industry led him to owning or partnering in four travel agencies throughout the years.
After returning to Salem, Joel became active in community service organizations which included the Salem Jaycees, the Penns Grove Exchange Club and the John B. Campbell Community Center. Joel was also active in the Stand Up for Salem initiative.
In 1974, Joel became a member of the AAA South Jersey Board of Directors, eventually becoming the club's CEO. He retired from AAA in 2009, continuing to serve on the Board of Directors. During his tenure as CEO, Joel became involved with the Ronald McDonald House of South Jersey and the Adam Taliaferro Foundation.
Joel was predeceased by his father in 1981 and his mother in 2009. He is survived by his wife, Faith Clemente Vittori, and his three children Joel Vittori, Jr. (Amy F.), John Vittori (Elizabeth) and Amy Vittori as well as five grandchildren John Patrick, Seth, Michael, Emma and Ann. He is also survived by his brother-in-law John Clemente as well as sister-in-law and brother-in-law Louise and Joseph Lucchesi as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will hold a private burial service with a celebration of Joel's life scheduled at a later date. www.adamsfuneralhome.org
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020