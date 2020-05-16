Johanna Steffers
Johanna Steffers

Hockessin - Johanna Steffers, age 80 of Hockessin, sadly passed away on May 6, 2020. Johanna was born in the Dutch Indies to the late Cees and Marika (Velders) Leenheer and grew up in the Netherlands. Moved to the US in 1968, and in 1987 where she resided in Hockessin. She became an US citizen in 2003.

Johanna was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She was an all encompassing matriarch. She was kind, loving and caring, always putting others first. She would spend her spare time making hats and scarfs for cancer patients, veterans and wounded soldiers.

Johanna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bert Steffers, sons Rick Steffers and Otto Steffers (Lynn); and siblings Cees and Nicolien.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001.




Published in The News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
