In Loving Memory Of
John A. DiVirgilio
10/18/1960 - 05/30/1990
Time takes so many things but memories and love are beyond its grasp.
No matter what we see in life, no matter what we do. No matter the heartache there is a song to pull us through. All of a sudden we hear a beautiful, soft, sweet tune that touches our hearts and heals our wounds. Each note a familiar memory, brings a smile as we relive it again.
Always loved - Forever missed
Your Family
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019