|
|
Rev. Dr. John A. Gilmore
Milford - On October 1, 2019, Rev. Dr. John A. Gilmore, peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
He was born on September 12, 1938 in Belfast, Ireland and grew up in Philadelphia.
Rev. Gilmore earned Bachelors' from Temple University and Conwell School of Theology, a Master's from Princeton Seminary, and an Honorary Doctor of Divinity, from Christian University of America.
He served 55 years in pastoral ministry in Presbyterian Churches in Grenlock, N.J., Ambler, PA, Oxford, PA, Milford, DE, Ocean City, MD, Georgetown and Cool Spring Churches, DE, New Castle, DE, Dover, DE and Lewes, DE
Rev. Gilmore is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sylvia Gilmore. He is also survived by his children, Greg Gilmore and his wife Dana, Brenda Villa and he husband Carlos, and Kevin Gilmore and his wife Heidi, five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Esther, his brother, Robert Gilmore, and his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Thibault.
The family will receive visitors at Lewes Presbyterian, 133 Kings Hwy., Lewes, DE 19958, from 12 noon to 2PM on Saturday 10/5, with a Celebration of Life at 2PM. Reception to follow in fellowship hall.
For condolences and more information, please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019