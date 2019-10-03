Services
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lewes Presbyterian
133 Kings Hwy.
Lewes, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewes Presbyterian
133 Kings Hwy.
Lewes, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. John A. Gilmore


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Dr. John A. Gilmore Obituary
Rev. Dr. John A. Gilmore

Milford - On October 1, 2019, Rev. Dr. John A. Gilmore, peacefully went home to be with the Lord.

He was born on September 12, 1938 in Belfast, Ireland and grew up in Philadelphia.

Rev. Gilmore earned Bachelors' from Temple University and Conwell School of Theology, a Master's from Princeton Seminary, and an Honorary Doctor of Divinity, from Christian University of America.

He served 55 years in pastoral ministry in Presbyterian Churches in Grenlock, N.J., Ambler, PA, Oxford, PA, Milford, DE, Ocean City, MD, Georgetown and Cool Spring Churches, DE, New Castle, DE, Dover, DE and Lewes, DE

Rev. Gilmore is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sylvia Gilmore. He is also survived by his children, Greg Gilmore and his wife Dana, Brenda Villa and he husband Carlos, and Kevin Gilmore and his wife Heidi, five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Esther, his brother, Robert Gilmore, and his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Thibault.

The family will receive visitors at Lewes Presbyterian, 133 Kings Hwy., Lewes, DE 19958, from 12 noon to 2PM on Saturday 10/5, with a Celebration of Life at 2PM. Reception to follow in fellowship hall.

For condolences and more information, please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now