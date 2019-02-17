|
John A. McGonigle "Jack"
Rising Sun - John A. McGonigle, "Jack", age 88, of Rising Sun, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born August 26, 1930 in Wilmington, DE, Jack was the son of the late Alexander and Anna (Kennedy) McGonigle.
Jack grew up in the 40 acres of Wilmington, DE. He graduated in 1949 from A.I. DuPont. After graduation, Jack became a member of Teamsters Union, Local 326 of Wilmington, DE. He drove for The Drug House Company and after retirement drove for Nemour's Health Clinic at A.I. DuPont Hospital. In his younger years, he was an avid baseball player and bowler. He spent a lot of time at Delaware Park, where he watched the horse races. Jack will mostly be remembered as a true family man. He loved spending time with his family and watching his children and grandchildren play sports and other activities, such as dancing.
Jack is survived by his five sons: Terence (Sandy) of Baltimore, MD, Michael (Alice) of Stewartstown, PA, John D. (Melanie) of Rising Sun, MD, Patrick of Arizona and Christopher (Lisa) of Rising Sun, MD; two daughters: Kathleen (Martin) Beck of New Jersey and Mary (Kevin) Miller of Rising Sun, MD as well as 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 1 great- great grandson. Including his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Rosemarie DeLuca McGonigle.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11am at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Fifteenth and King St, Wilmington, DE 19801, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Maryland Right to Life" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019