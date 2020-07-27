1/1
John A. Raytick
John A. Raytick

Newark, DE - John A. Raytick, 90 of Newark passed away at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with his wife of 64 years, Catherine at his side.

John was born in Scranton, PA the son of the late Anna (Riebe) and John Raytick. He was employed by ICI America for 34 years and retired in 1987. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sisters, two brothers, and nephew, Joseph Lucchi.

John is survived by his wife, Catherine (Kovach) Raytick; his sons and their spouses, John and Pam, David, and Paul and Susan; his grandchildren, Matt and his wife, Jessica, Hanna, Brian and Bella; his great-granddaughter, Lily Jean; his nephew, Philip (Mary Jane) Yevics and their family; his niece, Laure (Mark) Durbano and their family; his sister-in-law, Marlene Lucchi, and his brother-in-law, George Kovach.

A visitation will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Drive, Newark, DE 19713. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the church at the address above. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
JUL
30
Burial
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
July 27, 2020
Jean so sorry for your loss
Karen sklodowski
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Jack's death. I had the privilege of working with Jack at ICI. My husband also golfed with him and the other "boys" (Eddie and Bobby Cox) from ICI. They definitely loved the sport.
nancy hughto
Coworker
