John A. Raytick
Newark, DE - John A. Raytick, 90 of Newark passed away at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with his wife of 64 years, Catherine at his side.
John was born in Scranton, PA the son of the late Anna (Riebe) and John Raytick. He was employed by ICI America for 34 years and retired in 1987. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sisters, two brothers, and nephew, Joseph Lucchi.
John is survived by his wife, Catherine (Kovach) Raytick; his sons and their spouses, John and Pam, David, and Paul and Susan; his grandchildren, Matt and his wife, Jessica, Hanna, Brian and Bella; his great-granddaughter, Lily Jean; his nephew, Philip (Mary Jane) Yevics and their family; his niece, Laure (Mark) Durbano and their family; his sister-in-law, Marlene Lucchi, and his brother-in-law, George Kovach.
A visitation will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Drive, Newark, DE 19713. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the church at the address above. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
