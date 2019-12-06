|
John A. Stirparo
Lewes - John Anthony Stirparo, age 71 of Lewes, DE passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Friday, June 25, 1948 in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Joseph and Lena (Cocco) Stirparo.
John was a graduate of Salesianum High School and retired from the DuPont Company after 40 dedicated years. He also owned John Anthony Caterers and worked at the News Journal. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna (Giampietro) Stirparo; his beloved children: Lisa Olsen (Jamie), Donna Husbands (Bill), Tina Stirparo, Andrea Stirparo, and J. Michael Stirparo; his grandchildren: Ryan Olsen (Patti), Matthew Olsen, Michael Olsen, Daniel Husbands, Michael Husbands, Marty Deery, Mason Deery, Alexa Stirparo, and Jackson Stirparo; and his siblings: James Stirparo and Joann Stirparo.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019