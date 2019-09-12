Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Wilmington - John A. Szymanski peacefully passed away on August 31st, 2019.

John was born in Wilmington to his late father Aloysius M. Szymanski and mother Mary Szymanski (Padovoni). John was a proud graduate of Delaware Technical High School. He was a dedicated employee of PathMark for 28 years. John delighted in eating, walking, and especially being caregiver to his mom.

John is survived by his mother Mary Szymanski (Padovoni); siblings Mary Ann (Tom Phillips), Kathy (Mike Zeccola) Jean (Larry Magnes), Mark Szymanski, and Chris Szymanski; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He's preceded in death by his father Aloysius Szymanski; and sister Veronica Szymanski.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, 9:30am-10:30am at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Service starting at 10:30. Entombment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
