John A. Szymanski
Wilmington - John A. Szymanski peacefully passed away on August 31st, 2019.
John was born in Wilmington to his late father Aloysius M. Szymanski and mother Mary Szymanski (Padovoni). John was a proud graduate of Delaware Technical High School. He was a dedicated employee of PathMark for 28 years. John delighted in eating, walking, and especially being caregiver to his mom.
John is survived by his mother Mary Szymanski (Padovoni); siblings Mary Ann (Tom Phillips), Kathy (Mike Zeccola) Jean (Larry Magnes), Mark Szymanski, and Chris Szymanski; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He's preceded in death by his father Aloysius Szymanski; and sister Veronica Szymanski.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, 9:30am-10:30am at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Service starting at 10:30. Entombment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019