Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church
2431 Frazer Rd
Newark, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church,
2431 Frazer Rd
Newark, DE
John Anthony Dellaquila Obituary
John Anthony Dellaquila

Newark - John Anthony Dellaquila, age 72, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church, 2431 Frazer Rd, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019
