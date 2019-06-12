|
|
John Anthony Dellaquila
Newark - John Anthony Dellaquila, age 72, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church, 2431 Frazer Rd, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019