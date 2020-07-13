John Anthony Rodgers IV
Buffalo Grove - John Anthony Rodgers IV, 49 of Buffalo Grove IL passed away Monday, June 29th, 2020 from a car accident. John Rodgers was born on December 13th, 1970 to John A. Rodgers III and Margaret Rodgers. John moved around a lot growing up but always said he was from the city of New Orleans where he spent over a decade living during his childhood with his parents and sister Elizabeth. John graduated from Lynchburg College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and as vice president and founding member of his school Fraternity chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He went on to become an extremely well respected and talented cybersecurity executive for MBNA then Bank of America. He later worked for IBM as a Senior Client Relations Specialist. John loved playing guitar, shooting photography, and spending time with people he cared about. John was the loving father of John A. Rodgers V and Margaret Sullivan Rodgers.
The memorial and celebration of his life will be held for close family and friends on July 26th. The Rodgers family ask, instead of flowers, to donate to the Kennett Food Cupboard at https://www.kacsonline.net/give.html
as well as the BLM movement at www.colorofchange.org
. The Rodgers family thanks the entire community as well as the family and friends that have reached out to support them in this time of grief.