|
|
John B. Blankenhorn
Elsmere - John B. Blankenhorn, age 87, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 25, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington and was the son of the late Emma (Reese) and Fred Blankenhorn. John graduated for PS DuPont HS. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. Upon his return home, John became a member of the Elsmere Police Dept. He also worked for George H. Burns, a home and heating company. John then started his own business Elsmere Home Improvement which he operated for 38 years retiring in 2011. He also was a bartender at the former Brunswick Blue Hen Lanes on Monday night's starting in 1978 until it closed in 2014. John was the president of the bowling leagues at Blue Hen and enjoyed selling the 50\50 tickets. He was an Eagles fan, he enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, playing cards, especially poker. John also like to travel, mainly to attend his "Tin Can Sailors" reunions throughout the USA. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the . Most important to John was spending time with his family.
John is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Nancy (McGonigle), who died in 1997 and his son Bruce, who died in 2013. He is survived by 2 daughters, Pamela Blankenhorn and Susan Heath (Blake); 2 grandsons, Adam (Liz Murray) and Jonathan Heath; 2 great grandchildren, Hunter and Alex Heath and a large extended family. He was also preceded in death by his 2 siblings, Bruce and Winifred.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, from 10-11 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where a funeral service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Faithful Friends, faithfulfriends.us or SPCA, www.delspca.org.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019