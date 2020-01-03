|
John B. "Jeb" Charamella
Bedford, NH - John B. "Jeb" Charamella, of Bedford, New Hampshire, died peacefully at home with his loving family and his wife by his side on December 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeb was born in Columbia, SC in 1943. He was raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from Tower Hill School in 1961 and The University of Virginia in 1966 where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity, he then attended St. John's University, New York, where he received his MBA in Marketing 1975. Jeb attended Coast Guard Officers' Candidate School from January 1 to June 30, 1967 at Yorktown, Virginia. He graduated as Ensign Coast Guard, and was assigned to Coast Guard combat duty in Vietnam until January 1969. He received three Citations for outstanding duties while on combat duty. He returned to the U.S. and was assigned as Lieutenant J. G. in St. Louis, Missouri as Public Relations Officer for the Second District Coast Guard, U.S.A. Jeb went on to have a very successful and fulfilling 46-year career in Sales and Marketing for the DuPont Company starting April 1970 and retiring April 2016. He then went to work for a long-time customer as Managing Director, WareRite Distributors, East Bridgewater, MA.
Jeb was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Italo Charamella and Cecile Maxwell Charamella both of Wilmington, Delaware and Anna Maria, Florida. He is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, Mary Matwey Charamella; their son, John M. "Max" Charamella (Arlington, Virginia). His first wife Janet Linde and their two children, Cicely Wanska (Rob); grandchildren Grayson & Deacon (Bothell, Washington) and Benjamin Charamella (Manchester, New Hampshire) and his sister Beverly Driver (Bill), (Newberry, Florida) and three nephews.
Jeb will be remembered for his love of life, his happy smile, quick wit and sense of humor, his devotion to his family and friends. While attending UVA, Jeb's fraternity brother got him interested in flying and he received his pilot's license in 1987.
Jeb enjoyed flying his Cessna airplane, gardening, riding his bike, cooking wonderful meals and going to the beach in Kennebunkport, Maine and Anna Maria, Florida with his family. He will be missed by many.
A family celebration of Jeb's life will be at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020