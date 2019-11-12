Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for John Eller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Eller


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Eller Obituary
John B. Eller

Wilmington - John B. Eller, "JB", age 87, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019.



He was born in Clifton, NC, son of the late Frank and Bernice (Miller) Eller and was a graduate of Penn State University. Upon his graduation, he served for 3 years with the US Army during the Korean War. While stationed in Tokyo, Japan, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Sumie Osawa. They would eventually settle back in the United States and raise their family in Delaware, where John enjoyed a long career as a human resources consultant for the DuPont Co.



JB was a fan of classic country music and while he was not particularly fond of the beach itself, he cherished the annual family vacations to Bethany Beach, especially spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Sumie; his children, Diane Eller, Dayna Messina (Jeff), Debra Eller, and David Eller; his grandchildren, Corey, Joshua, JC, Brandon, Jesse, Jacob, Katey and Max; and his siblings, Caroldean Roark, Betty Parrott and Harmon Eller.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his younger brother, Teddy; and grandson, Ben.



A memorial service will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to the , 240 N. James Street, Suite 100-A, Newport, DE 19804.



Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -