John B. Eller
Wilmington - John B. Eller, "JB", age 87, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
He was born in Clifton, NC, son of the late Frank and Bernice (Miller) Eller and was a graduate of Penn State University. Upon his graduation, he served for 3 years with the US Army during the Korean War. While stationed in Tokyo, Japan, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Sumie Osawa. They would eventually settle back in the United States and raise their family in Delaware, where John enjoyed a long career as a human resources consultant for the DuPont Co.
JB was a fan of classic country music and while he was not particularly fond of the beach itself, he cherished the annual family vacations to Bethany Beach, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sumie; his children, Diane Eller, Dayna Messina (Jeff), Debra Eller, and David Eller; his grandchildren, Corey, Joshua, JC, Brandon, Jesse, Jacob, Katey and Max; and his siblings, Caroldean Roark, Betty Parrott and Harmon Eller.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his younger brother, Teddy; and grandson, Ben.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to the , 240 N. James Street, Suite 100-A, Newport, DE 19804.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019