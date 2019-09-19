|
John B. "Jack" Finch, Jr.
wilmington - Jack passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at Manor Care, Wilmington, DE. He battled Alzheimer's (Lewy Bodies) and Parkinson's disease for eight years.
He was born in 1932 in Southport, NC to John and Anne Finch. At age 9, his family moved to New Jersey. He graduated from Penns Grove Regional High School. Jack volunteered at the onset of the Korean War (United States Air Force) where he served in Germany (Occupational Medal) and Libya (Defense Service Medal). He attended Bowling Green University and RCA Institute.
Jack was married to Marie (Spano), the love of his life for 55 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Vincent, San Diego, CA and Stephen in Elkridge, MD.
For nearly 40 years, he was a loyal DuPont employee, working at New Jersey's Plant 1 (Carney's Point) and the Experimental Station in Wilmington. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
A quiet family man who loved his home, Jack was very proud of his wife and sons' accomplishments. He himself was a true Renaissance man, fluent in French, Italian and German. As a musician he played piano, flute, acoustic bass, electric bass and loved music from jazz to rock to opera. In addition, Jack enjoyed drawing and oil painting.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Weldin Road, Wilmington, Delaware, where visitation will be from 10am to 11am. The burial immediately follows the mass at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Please do not send flowers. Donations may be made to the , Delaware Chapter, 240 N. James St., Suite 100A, Newport, DE 19804; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
