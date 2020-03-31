|
|
John B. Moseley
Newark - John B. Moseley, age 86, of Newark, DE, passed away at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington, DE, son of the late John B. and Mary J. (Fritz) Moseley.
John served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War, and upon being discharged married Betty J. Kelly shortly thereafter.
He enjoyed a 31-plus year career at DuPont, retiring in 1990. John was a devout parishioner of St. John-Holy Angels Parish and a member of the Irish Culture Club of New Castle County as well as the VFW. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching his Philadelphia Eagles, Villanova Wildcats and Siena Saints.
In addition to his beloved wife of 64 years, John is survived by his daughters, Carol Regensburg (Bill), and Kelly Donohue (James); 3 grandchildren, Troy Donohue (Allison), Morgan Donohue, and Kieran Donohue; and his sisters, Veronica (Louie) and Cassie.
Due to the current public health crisis, the services for John will be held privately with his immediate family.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020