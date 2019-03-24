|
|
John B. Panchak
Wilmington - John B. Panchak, age 92, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
John was predeceased by his son Tim in 2014, and daughter-in-law Susan in 2014. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy Panchak; children Robert Panchak (Paula), Ace Panchak, Terry Sassaman (Paul), and Fran Panchak; grandchildren Nelson Panchak, Julie Sharkey (Chris) & Scott Panchak (Elli), Amy Sassaman, and Bethany, Emily and Holly Panchak; and great-grandchildren Gavin and Emma.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, March 27 at 4 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 with a memorial service at 5 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in John's name to the 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713
To read the full obituary please visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019