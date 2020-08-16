John BainWilmington - Age 84, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.Born September 23, 1935 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Edward P. and Frances (nee McIntyre) Bain. John attended Wilmington public schools and joined the US Navy at age 17 where he served 7 years as a corpsman aboard the USS Wasp. Upon discharge from the Navy, he joined the Ironworkers Union and worked on projects in the local area and in Florida. John founded, and grew, the Wilmington Truck Body Repair Company which specialized in major repair work to trucks and buses; Delaware Coach Co., Pepsi Cola, and Coca Cola Companies were among his clients. He sold the business and retired in 2005. John has resided in the Community Care section of the VA Hospital in Elsmere for the past three years.Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be 11:00 am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Cemetery, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19807.SchoenbergMemorial Chapel