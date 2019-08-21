Services
Immanuel Church Highlands
2400 W 17th St
Wilmington, DE 19806
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Highlands Episcopal Church
Wilmington, DE
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Highlands Episcopal Church
Wilmington, DE
John C. Callahan

John C. Callahan Obituary
John C. Callahan

Wilmington - John C. Callahan, 75 of Wilmington, DE passed away at home on August 19, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, John previously resided in Essington, PA working 42 years for Scott Paper before moving to Wilmington in 1998. John was a kind and compassionate husband, loving and thoughtful father and wonderful grandfather known for great hugs, a warm sense of humor and for always having a twinkle in his eye. John was an active volunteer and church member who enjoyed woodworking, gardening, painting scen0ery and his many collections. Preceded in death by 1st wife, Barbara Callahan, John is survived by his wife of 21 years; Catherine O'Neill Callahan, 3 children; Sally (Jerry) Dylinski, Patricia (Charles) Monteith and John (Jaclyn) Callahan Jr., 4 stepchildren; Peggy Carroll, Karolyn (William) Gott, Bill (Rene) Feeley and Todd (Sally) Feeley and 16 grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday 8/23/19, 10-11AM at Immanuel Highlands Episcopal Church, Wilmington, DE followed by a memorial service at 11AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
