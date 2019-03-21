|
John C. "Jack" Grant, III
- - John C. "Jack" Grant, III, 85, died Monday, March 18th, 2019, at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin, Delaware. He is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Eagan Grant, in 2016. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island to John C. Grant Jr. and Florence Sheehan Grant.
He is survived by his sister, Marguerite Grant Strouss, and his four children, John T. Grant and his husband Danny Weiss; Meg McColgan and her husband Mike; Carolyn Ganley; and Kathy Wolfenden. "PopPop" will also be missed by his five grandchildren, TJ, Ellie, Grant, Gail, and Deanna.
He graduated from Salesianum School, University of Delaware and NYU School of Law. In 1955 he joined Texaco, Inc. and retired in 1991 as General Manager, Employee Relations.
Jack had an adventurous spirit enjoying international travel for work and pleasure. He was often referred to as Captain Jack for the piloting of his single-engine airplane, sailboat, and motorboat.
Jack was devoted to the Catholic faith. He lived his life by this doctrine and shared it with his family. All his children and grandchildren will forever share memories of holding hands around the dinner table and listening to Jack deliver an eloquent and thankful grace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 22nd at 1:00 pm at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Global Lyme Alliance: https://globallymealliance.org.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019