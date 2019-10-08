|
|
John C. Kusz
Bear - John C. Kusz, age 64, of Bear, DE, son of the late Henry "Dusty" Sr. and Anna Kusz, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. John proudly served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam. He worked for the US Postal Service and enjoyed going to the casino.
John is survived by his sister, Bernadette McCabe. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Michael Kusz and Henry Kusz Jr.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of John's life at 3 PM. Burial will take place Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019