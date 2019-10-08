Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
John C. Kusz


1954 - 2019
John C. Kusz Obituary
John C. Kusz

Bear - John C. Kusz, age 64, of Bear, DE, son of the late Henry "Dusty" Sr. and Anna Kusz, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. John proudly served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam. He worked for the US Postal Service and enjoyed going to the casino.

John is survived by his sister, Bernadette McCabe. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Michael Kusz and Henry Kusz Jr.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of John's life at 3 PM. Burial will take place Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
